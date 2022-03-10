NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A week away from St. Patrick’s Day but plans are already coming together for big celebrations. Many of the festivities are returning to tradition for the first time in 3 years.

On Sullivan’s Island, Dunleavy’s annual block party is back. In Downtown Charleston, organizers say this year’s parade could be the biggest it’s ever been and in North Charleston, the parade and block party is back for the first time since 2019.

“Everybody is thrilled, they’re like can’t wait to see you guys again,” says Jamie Mahr, General Manager of Dunleavy’s Pub. “They’re bringing people into town.”

The Luck O’ the Irish returning just in time for corned beef, green beer and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“St. Patrick’s Day last year was different, you know there were some restrictions and stuff like that,” says Mahr. “This year, the street will be open again.”

From Dunleavy’s annual street block party to one of the oldest parades around, Downtown Charleston has celebrated the holiday with a parade since 1823. Event organizers are predicting a big crowd.

“We have comeback probably as strong as we were in ’19, maybe a little stronger,” says Jimmy Finnegan. “For a lot of people, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is very special and they love to be here in Charleston, they want to be here for our parade.”

The annual Downtown Charleston bar crawl will return for a 5th year ahead of Thursday’s parade. In Park Circle, event organizers are hoping for a strong bounce back.

“This parade sort of kicks everything off, it’s traditionally a really big party and a lot of fun,” says Kyle Lahm, Director of the North Charleston Cultural Arts Program.

The block party and parade provide a chance for some traditional Irish Fare and of course some Irish lager.

“Traditionally featuring a lot of great local music and of course celebrating Guinness,” says Lahm. “Guinness is at the center of everybody’s menu for the day.”

Organizers say they are happy to be back after three years apart.

“We’re going to be bigger and better and the Irish are alive and well in Charleston,” says Finnegan.

If there are changes to events for the North Charleston event due to weather, they’ll be posted on the city’s Facebook page.