Lowcountry radio host continues to inspire her community on and off the mic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kris Kaylin, radio host at Z93 Jamz (WWWZ-FM), is a Lowcountry native who uses her platform to not only bring awareness to Charleston music artists, but help bring change to the community that helped raised her.

Growing up in Charleston, Kaylin’s ultimate goal for herself was to make it on the big screen. After graduating from South Carolina State University and starting her YouTube series, Next Up Charleston, she got a chance to pursue a radio career.

“I was filming my web series, Next Up Charleston, and a jock at the radio station was at a performance. She told the program director about me, I did an air check and the rest is history,” said Kaylin.

Kaylin then became the “Weekend Diva” for Z93 Jamz and grew her skills and platform in the business. With her platform, she realized she could give a voice to those she felt did not have one.

“I wanted to use my platform for Black voices,” said Kaylin. “From music to community service projects I use my platform to educate and entertain.”

Kaylin has been able to use her platform to fundraise to get cleaning products and bring awareness to the conditions of Joseph Floyd Manor, discuss racism in the Lowcountry, and be able to interview Kanye West when he came to Charleston during his presidential bid.

Between her community outreach and multiple interviews with many celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, and Trey Songz she continues to push to grow in her field, because this is not her last stop.

“My next stop is a full time on-air in a midday position, definitely moving towards being a program director. Television is definitely a next step for me as well,” said Kaylin.

In September, Kaylin was selected by South Carolina State University to the 2020 Inaugural 40 under 40 Class. The program honors 40 alumni under the age of 40 who make strides in their career, impact their communities, leave impressions on SCSU and more.

You can tune in every weekend to hear the Weekend Diva Kris Kaylin on the airways from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

