Lowcountry Rapid Transit project to host virtual public workshops on future development around transit stations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry Rapid Transit project, led by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, is nearing the end of its transit-oriented development study.

The goal is to develop accessible public transportation and create a more mobile and connected region.

According to a news release on Thursday, the project team will host two virtual workshops focused on key station areas along the corridor in Summerville and North Charleston – they want the public to provide feedback to create a 20- and 40-year vision for these areas.

The public is invited to register and attend one or both of the workshops. A workshop for Summerville will be held on Monday, April 19th from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and a workshop for North Charleston will be held Tuesday, April 20th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“LCRT will serve our communities with modern and reliable transit, but we need community feedback to make this the best system possible.” said Sharon Hollis, BCDCOG principal planner and LCRT project lead. “Now is the time for people to get involved and be a major part of moving South Carolina’s first mass transit system forward.”

Leaders say Lowcountry Rapid Transit is a modern bus rapid transit system that will connect communities in our region. It will mostly operate in dedicated lanes between the Fairgrounds in Ladson, serving North Charleston on Rivers Avenue and connecting to WestEdge in Downtown Charleston.

To learn more or register for the virtual event, please click here: https://lowcountryrapidtransit.com/get-involved/#events