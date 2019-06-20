Lowcountry Rapid Transit System Open House

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC(WCBD)- The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) hosted its first of two open houses for the new rapid transit system plans.

The open house was Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwoods Mall.

The event allowed for the community to ask questions and voice their concerns over the new transit system coming to the Lowcountry. At the event, attendees could interact with maps and videos to help explain how the transit would help ease traffic.

“Having the open house format really allows us to engage one-on-one with the community and allows us to really address some of their concerns and really understand what their concerns are. So as we move through the process, we can work to alleviate those and address them as we move through the project. And so, a lot of people come in with different concern different questions so we can address them more personally,” explained BCDCOG’s principal planner, Sharon Hollis, as she discussed the use of the open house.

There will be another open house discussing the transit system on Tuesday, June 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association.

If someone is unable to attend either event, the BCDCOG’s website has all the interactive maps and videos along with a section to voice an opinion or question. The public has until July 25 to speak up about the rapid transit system.

For more information on the Rapid Transit system, click here for more information.