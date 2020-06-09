Lowcountry Rapid Transit to provide preview of prefered alignment and proposed stations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday regarding the Lowcountry Transit Project.

The goal of the project is to better connect the Lowcountry. There is also a plan for preferred alignment, which will be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

Officials say the rapid transit would connect Summerville, North Charleston, downtown Charleston and proposed stations up and down the line.

“It will provide a rapid, reliable transit system where the buses can operate in their own dedicated lane and will operate a lot like a light rail,” said Sharon Hollis with Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments. “It will also improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists on the corridors that have some of our most dangerous roadways.”

Public comment will be accepted at Wednesday’s virtual meeting and goes through July 10th.

The rapid transit system would stretch 26 miles along U.S. 78 and Rivers Avenue.