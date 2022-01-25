Lowcountry receives $860K for development along proposed rapid transit line

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) on Tuesday announced that it has received federal funds to put towards transit-oriented development (TOD) along the proposed Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line.

The $860,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration will be used to develop “a strategic plan for implementing equitable transit-oriented development.” BCDCOG members will work to orient a mix of commercial, residential, office, and entertainment entities within proximity to transit stations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, elaborated, explaining that TOD “offers easier, more affordable access to jobs, healthcare, school, shopping, and other daily needs.”

The goal is to create “walkable, mixed-use, vibrant, and connected communities,” according to BCDCOG Executive Director, Ron Mitchum.

The funding will also “fill the gap needed to employ TOD tools” previously identified, including: