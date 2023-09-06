CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marks one week since Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida before bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and spawning multiple tornadoes across the Lowcountry.

As we approach the peak of Hurricane Season, Red Cross leaders in the Lowcountry said the need for volunteers and blood donations is picking up.

Executive Director for the Lowcountry chapter of the American Red Cross, Brint Patrick, said the American Red Cross has provided close to 1,400 overnight stays in shelters since Idalia hit the U.S. and over 80,000 meals or snacks for those impacted by the storm.

Aid Provided by The American Red Cross:

1400 overnight stays in shelters for Idalia

39,000 overnight stays in shelters for Maui

80,000+ meals or snacks for Idalia

213,000+ meals or snacks for Maui

Patrick told News 2 that as local aid from Idalia relieves in the Lowcountry, those Red Cross volunteers helping in South Carolina will begin to move into Florida to further help in their recovery from the landfalling Category 4 hurricane.

Patrick said Idalia is not only creating a need for volunteers but also resources as many blood banks saw a shortage in donations during the storm.

“The storms in the Southeast over the last week have impacted about 7000 units of blood that we would have normally collected that we didn’t collect last week. So we see a shortfall there as far as resources; our ability to impact and serve the hospitals where we have relationships and the communities,” said Patrick.

