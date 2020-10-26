Lowcountry remembers the life of local culinary great, Alice Warren, who passed away Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston community is remembering the life of Charleston entrepreneur, Alice Warren.

Warren was known for her culinary greatness as the community gathered around her famous recipes.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard remembers his longtime friend and neighbor by referring to her as “a great entrepreneur, powerful civic leader, icon and humble servant of God.”

Throughout her career Warren helped many in the community, by giving them jobs and helping those in need in the Charleston area.

Her friends and family remember the culinary great.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES