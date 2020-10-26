Lowcountry remembers the life of local culinary great, Alice Warren, who passed away Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston community is remembering the life of Charleston entrepreneur, Alice Warren.

Warren was known for her culinary greatness as the community gathered around her famous recipes.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard remembers his longtime friend and neighbor by referring to her as “a great entrepreneur, powerful civic leader, icon and humble servant of God.”

Throughout her career Warren helped many in the community, by giving them jobs and helping those in need in the Charleston area.

Her friends and family remember the culinary great.