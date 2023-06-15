GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – For those who qualify, you may be able to save money every month on your home high-speed internet access through a government program designed to increase access to high-speed internet.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is a program of the FCC, and it’s intended to provide support to families in need, who are eligible, to provide financial assistance to ensure that they can access and afford high-speed Internet,” explained Phyllis Martin, CEO, Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative.

Here’s how the program works: If you qualify, you can get up to $30 off your internet bill each month, or up to $75 if you live on tribal territory.

“The goal of that is to get as many families as we can possibly get connected with the affordable connectivity program,” said Martin.

In South Carolina, only about 37% of those who qualify for the program are signed up. You do need to qualify, but there are multiple ways you can qualify.

“Eligibility is for families who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and/or might be receiving assistance for benefits like SNAP or free and reduced lunch or veterans’ services. Or you might have a Pell Grant for that current year.”

They also need volunteers to help people get signed up for this program. They are holding volunteer training sessions on June 27th and July 11th, to train volunteers to be able to help others.

“We’re really encouraging organizations, faith communities, individuals, to let their constituents and partners know that this is out there,” said Martin.

To find out if you qualify or about volunteering opportunities, please click here.