CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As horse racing fans across the country await the 149th Kentucky Derby, one Lowcountry family has a unique connection to this year’s race.

Joe and Anne Rice are part-owners of one of the 20 horses racing in the event, a three-year-old bay colt named Confidence Game.

Confidence Game has a successful track record, with seven races and three wins under his belt. The three wins were at Churchill, so the Rices are hopeful he will come out on top again this weekend.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NBC Sport’s Kenny Rice said that he feels Confidence Game is among the top contenders.

The family has been getting frequent updates from the jockeys on Confidence Game’s preparations for the big day and they plan to travel to Kentucky to cheer him on in person.