Lowcountry restaurants open for Thanksgiving 2019

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 presents: The list to save Thanksgiving!
As the most anticipated meal of the year approaches, the anxiety surrounding preparing the meal sets in. You plan for weeks, make detailed, color coded lists, and start prepping days before. But inevitably, disaster strikes.
Whether you left your turkey in the freezer too long and don’t have time to thaw, burned your stuffing and your confidence in your ability to multitask, or simply over estimated your tolerance for sitting in a house with your extended family all day, these restaurants are here to help! Restaurants all around the Charleston area are taking the burden off your shoulders so that everyone (yes, even you, mom!) can sit down together and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal. With options ranging from buffets to take and bake, and fast casual to fine dining, there is something for everyone to be thankful for!
Kiawah Island:
- The Sanctuary at Kiawah will have multiple restaurants open between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Downtown Charleston:
- Henrietta’s at the Dewberry 11am-8pm
- Charleston Grill 4pm-9pm
- The Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits 12pm-7pm
- Peninsula Grill 3pm-10pm
- Hank’s Seafood 4pm-9pm
- 5 Church 11am-9pm
- Blossom 11am-9pm
- Magnolia’s 11am-9pm
- Burwell’s Stonefire Grill 2pm-8pm
- The Revival 12pm-8pm
- Safire Restaurant 12pm-10pm
- Husk 12pm-8pm
- The MacIntosh 12pm-8pm
- Gabrielle in Hotel Bennet 5pm-8pm
- 82 Queen 11am-8pm
- Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen 11am-8pm
- Josephine 4:30pm-9:30pm
- Barbados Room at Mills House Wyndham 6:30am-10am, 10:30am-3pm, 3:30pm-8pm
Mount Pleasant:
- Charleston Harbor Fish House at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina 6:30am-2:45pm
- Kid Cashew 9am-2pm
- Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes beginning at 3pm
National:
- Cracker Barrel regular hours and ready made take and bake meals
- IHOP regular hours
- Starbucks most locations open regular hours
- Waffle House 24/7
- TGI Friday’s 11am-1am
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse 12pm-10pm