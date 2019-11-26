Lowcountry restaurants open for Thanksgiving 2019

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 presents: The list to save Thanksgiving!

As the most anticipated meal of the year approaches, the anxiety surrounding preparing the meal sets in. You plan for weeks, make detailed, color coded lists, and start prepping days before. But inevitably, disaster strikes.

Whether you left your turkey in the freezer too long and don’t have time to thaw, burned your stuffing and your confidence in your ability to multitask, or simply over estimated your tolerance for sitting in a house with your extended family all day, these restaurants are here to help! Restaurants all around the Charleston area are taking the burden off your shoulders so that everyone (yes, even you, mom!) can sit down together and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal. With options ranging from buffets to take and bake, and fast casual to fine dining, there is something for everyone to be thankful for!

Kiawah Island:

The Sanctuary at Kiawah will have multiple restaurants open between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Downtown Charleston:

Henrietta’s at the Dewberry 11am-8pm

Charleston Grill 4pm-9pm

The Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits 12pm-7pm

Peninsula Grill 3pm-10pm

Hank’s Seafood 4pm-9pm

5 Church 11am-9pm

Blossom 11am-9pm

Magnolia’s 11am-9pm

Burwell’s Stonefire Grill 2pm-8pm

The Revival 12pm-8pm

Safire Restaurant 12pm-10pm

Husk 12pm-8pm

The MacIntosh 12pm-8pm

Gabrielle in Hotel Bennet 5pm-8pm

82 Queen 11am-8pm

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen 11am-8pm

Josephine 4:30pm-9:30pm

Barbados Room at Mills House Wyndham 6:30am-10am, 10:30am-3pm, 3:30pm-8pm

Mount Pleasant:

Charleston Harbor Fish House at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina 6:30am-2:45pm

Kid Cashew 9am-2pm

Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes beginning at 3pm

National: