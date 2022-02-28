COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in South Carolina are not required to wear face coverings on state-owned and operated school buses.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week updated guidelines that no longer recommend universal indoor mask wearing for K-12 schools and early education centers in locations where COVID-19 transmission levels are low or medium.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the SC Dept. of Education would not require the use of masks by students or staff on state-owned and operated buses effective immediately.

But that doesn’t mean all school districts have lifted their own face mask policies.

“As is the case with school facilities, school districts have the discretion to require masks on school buses in line with CDC and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidance,” said Spearman.

Dorchester District 2 leaders announced over the weekend it would follow SC Dept. of Education and the CDC and make masks optional beginning Monday. They are also working to adopt new COVID-19 procedures beginning Tuesday – this could include suspending its current quarantine and Test to Stay procedures.

The Charleston County School District board will also meet on Monday where they may take action on school mask mandates and COVID-19 procedures based on recent guidance.