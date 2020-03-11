Lowcountry school districts are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and taking preventative steps

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – While only two positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of South Carolina, local school districts are taking preventative steps to keep schools and individuals safe from the spread of the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports it has completed monitoring for 62 patients, of which 12 are still being monitored.

32 tests have come back negative and 7 are presumptive positive and are waiting on results from the Centers for Disease Control.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says there is no current need nor plan to close schools in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BERKELEY COUNTY

The Berkeley County School District is monitoring the virus with state and local health officials and encourages students, staff and visitors to practice basic hygiene methods at its schools.

This includes covering the nose/mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoiding frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth; immediately disposing of soiled tissues and changing/covering clothing that may be contaminated with mucus and proper handwashing.

District officials say cleaning agents that are regularly used in schools are effective against the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

“We will continue to comprehensively clean our schools to prevent the spread of harmful viruses,” said district spokeswoman Katie Tanner.

Berkeley County does have a practice for e-learning days and may implement that should the outbreak continue to spread in South Carolina.

No cases have been reported in Berkeley County as of Wednesday.

CHARLESTON COUNTY

The Charleston County School District continues to meet with local and state government partners about the rapidly developing outbreak and is reviewing pandemic plans and how it relates to coordination with specific agencies.

They are also working to maintain clean facilities and has ordered Glo Germ and UV flashlights that are being placed in every school.

CCSD says these supplies are effective visual tools that help teach and enforce proper handwashing and general infection control.

The district is monitoring school attendance in order to identify noticeable changes that may indicate if the illness is having a potential impact.

School nurses are working to confirm N95 masks are on-site in the nurses’ offices at each school and are working with school administrators on reminders for students, families and staff about staying home if they are sick.

One case of the coronavirus has been reported in Charleston County. The patient is a 30-year-old MUSC employee who immediately self-isolated after returning from a trip. State health officials say that the patient is on the road to recovery. No other cases have been identified.

COLLETON COUNTY

The Colleton County School District is in close contact with state health officials and continues to monitor emerging outbreaks of the illness that could impact the county.

Students and staff are reminded to properly wash their hands frequently and practice proper respiratory etiquette and ask parents to keep students with respiratory illness symptoms at home.

CCSD is also monitoring the number of reported absences and notifying local health officials if a sudden increase in student or staff absences begins to occur.

Students and staff members that show symptoms of respiratory illness are immediately isolated and sent home as soon as possible.

They are also making sure all schools have antibacterial products on hand for their students and staff members.

If a local widespread outbreak occurs and schools are closed for an extended period of time, the district says it will make every effort to continue providing education to students.

No confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain have been identified in Colleton County.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Dorchester District 2 is following guidance for schools issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The district says nursing staff are reinforcing the preventative measures and practices as described in DHEC recommendations for respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus and the flu.

This includes handwashing, which should be done frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand rub.

Students are also reminded of respiratory etiquette (covering mouth and nose, discarding tissues when used, washing hands after using tissues.)

The district is also asking students and staff to stay home when ill and should not return to school until they are symptom-free.

Schools are being cleaned and sanitized regularly.

No confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Dorchester County.