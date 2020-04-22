Lowcountry school districts react to Gov. McMaster’s decision to keep schools closed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across South Carolina will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman made the announcement on Wednesday after consulting with students, teachers, school administrators and health professionals.

Spearman said the buildings will not reopen, but virtual learning will continue through each district’s official last day of instruction.

School districts across the Lowcountry say they are working on plans to continue that online education.

Dorchester District 2 said schools will provide information to families regarding plans for students during this extended closure in the next few days, including summer programs and activities.

The district is working with high schools in exploring options for ceremonies for the class of 2020. Those plans will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Student meal distribution will also continue.

The Colleton County School District will also continue meal distribution and is considering multiple options for a graduation event.

“We will update our communities on any changes to our meal schedules through multiple information channels,” said district spokesman Sean Gruber.

The Berkeley County School District announced it will continue to deliver virtual instruction to students learning at home until the conclusion of the academic year in June.

“Although we are saddened that we will not be able to welcome our students back in their schools this academic year, we are confident that the District has proven itself over the past five weeks to be able to provide virtual instruction for students using our blended learning platform,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram.

The district is planning for robust summer programs with choices for all students. More information concerning summer learning options will be provided in May.

BCSD and school leaders are considering multiple options to deliver meaningful graduation ceremonies for seniors.

“The district and high school principals are working with district leaders to explore multiple venue options and schedule adjustments to include high school football stadiums and indoor facilities, and are also reviewing the option for later scheduled dates at the North Charleston Coliseum,” BCSD said.

BCSD will continue to provide lunch and snack at no cost to children 18 years of age and younger during the school closure as a drive-through pick up service. Details can be found on its website: bcsdschools.net/04bcsd2220

The Charleston County School District announced remote delivery of instruction and other support measures will continue for the remainder of the year.

District officials say are also working on place to close out the year with special recognitions for seniors and personal contacts with students and families at every grade level.

”We understand that this is a very difficult decision, and we are in support of the Governor’s decision to continue the school closure for the remainder of this academic year,” the district said in a statement Wednesday. “While we all want to return to normal when it comes to school and related activities, this decision reinforces that the health and safety of students and staff must always come first.”

Spearman said they would love to open the schools in August and will form a task force to look at how to do that in a safe way.

She also said summer school is not necessarily out of the question. She said it’s usually held in June, but could be pushed to July or right before the start of the new school year if needed.