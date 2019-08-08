Lowcountry school districts to receive thousands in funding for arts in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funding is on the way for arts in schools across the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Arts Commission is giving out a total of $4.4 million for vital arts experiences and arts education programs.

“This public funding approved by the legislature is vital to those who receive arts commission grants, but public support of the arts represents so much more than monetary support,” said South Carolina Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts.

Additional grants to be awarded throughout the year offer potential for impact in all counties, according to a press release from the organization.

Among them are Arts Project Support grants, which offer funding for projects by artists and arts organizations; and Teacher Standards Initiative grants, which help teachers acquire supplies, materials, and expertise to meet the 2017 College and Career Ready Standards for Visual and Performing Arts Proficiency.

“That is a major milestone, and is the result of listening to the community, ground-level work, and sincere relationship building on the part of our team,” Platts said.

$675,363 will be awarded to Charleston County

$66,081 will be awarded to Berkeley County

$33,222 will be awarded to Dorchester County

$16,737 will be awarded to Georgetown County

$8,885 will be awarded to Colleton County

The South Carolina Arts Commission was created by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1967 to increase public participation in the arts by providing grants, direct programs, staff assistance and partnerships in three key areas: arts education, community arts development and artist development.