CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the school year comes to a close, hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students are at risk of going hungry over the summer.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, roughly 497,000 — about 63 percent — of South Carolina students qualified for free or reduced-price meals in the 2019-2020 school year.

Under South Carolina law, all public schools in the state are required to participate in the National School Lunch Program which provides “nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day.”

Here is where eligible students can get free meals during the summer months:

Charleston County

Charleston County School District will work to fill the nutrition gap during summer break with its Seamless Summer Feeding Program (SSFP), offering complimentary breakfast and hot lunches at locations throughout the county.

According to the district, more than 214,000 free meals were distributed across 135 sites last summer.

Meals will be prepared at 10 CCSD school kitchens and cafeterias and distributed to sites in McClellanville, North Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, downtown Charleston, and West Ashley for pickup.

Meals are prepared to meet federal meal patterns and nutritional requirements and lunches may include hot entrees such as chicken nuggets, hamburgers, hotdogs, and pizza. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and milk are included in every meal.

Serving and eating utensils, plates, napkins, and condiments will be provided.

Any child or teen (18 years old or younger) is eligible for free meals without prior approval.

The program starts June 12 and runs through August 4 on weekdays. No meals will be provided on July 4.

More information on the CCSD summer meal program, including pickup sites, can be found here.

Berkeley County

The Berkeley County School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students and children under the age of 18.

Meals will be offered Monday through Thursday at eight schools across the county:

Berkeley Middle School

Cane Bay Elementary School

Cross High School

Devon Forest Elementary School

Goose Creek Elementary School

Phillip Simmons Middle School

Stephen Elementary School

Westview Primary School

Locations are subject to change and all meals must be eaten on-site, according to district officials.

Breakfast service is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch service is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The menu varies each day, but fresh and canned fruit is offered daily.

The program begins June 5 and runs through July 27. No meals will be provided on July 4.

More information on the BCSD summer meal program can be found here.

Dorchester County

Through the Seamless Summer Option Meals Program, Dorchester District Two (DD2) will provide breakfast and lunch on a first-come, first-served basis to all children 18 years old and younger.

Meals are served Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

Ashley Ridge High School

Fort Dorchester High School

Summerville High School

Breakfast is available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition, DD2 schools conducting summer programs will provide complimentary breakfast and lunch to all program-enrolled students.

The program begins June 12 and runs through August 8. No meals will be provided the week of July 4.

More information on the DD2 summer meal program can be found here.

Williamsburg County

The Williamsburg County School District will provide thousands of free breakfasts and lunches to students throughout the county this summer.

Meals will be prepared at 6 WCSD school kitchens and distributed to approved sites in Greeleyville, Kingstree, and Hemingway for pickup. Serving and eating utensils, plates, napkins, and condiments will be provided.

Any child or teen (18 years old or younger) is eligible for free meals without prior approval.

The program starts June 5 and runs through July 28 on weekdays. No meals will be provided on the week of July 3 through July 7.

More information on the WCSD summer meal program can be found here.

Editor’s Note: This list may be updated as additional information becomes available.