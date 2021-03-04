Lowcountry schools prepare to start vaccinating teachers Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County School District 2 is setting up 2 e-learning days for next week on Monday and Wednesday.

The district is giving teachers the opportunities to get out of the classroom and get their vaccine in week 1 of Phase 1b.

Assistant Superintendent of DD2, Julie Kornahrens says, “It’s great that we’re able to take advantage of this opportunity to get all, almost 2500 employees vaccinated within a one week period of time.”

Across the county at Dorchester County District 4, they are putting in plans to start scheduling appointments as fast as possible.

“We have been able after many phone calls and many days of conversations that we can finally say yes, we have a plan,” says Nurse Wendy Judy with DD4.

“We hope to run as smoothly as possible, because it is time sensitive. We will make teachers make appointments that we will put into play, and will have nurses help with the registration,” says Judy.

The ultimate goal for both districts, is to give teachers a peace of mind and getting them safely back into classrooms.

“This is one more mitigating strategy that we are so fortunate to be able to put into place in order to keep our teachers in the classrooms and to keep our employees in our schools,” says Kornahrens.

Different schools will be affected by each of those e-learning days in DD2.