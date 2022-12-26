CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nine-year-old Amari Aiken plays soccer wherever she goes.

Her parents’ front yard serves as an easy spot for the young player to imagine herself on a pitch with beaming floodlights, lush green grass and thousands of fans cheering her on.

“It’s about having fun and getting exercise in your body,” said Aiken “You have the wind running through your hair. You get to kick the ball. You get to score a goal actually.”

Amari’s favorite player is Crystal Dunn of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns and the United States Women’s National Team.

“She’s just like me. She plays a lot of positions and she runs fast. It’s really cool. It’s really fun being like her,” said Aiken.

But, Amari’s love for soccer and her admiration of Dunn was not in the cards once upon a time.

When her parents, Ciera and Marcus, started looking around for sports for Amari to participate in they kept coming up empty handed.

“We were researching trying to figure out what fits into our schedule and what fits into our budget. It was just a lot,” said Ciera Washington-Aiken, Amari’s mother.

Ciera was visiting with a friend when the idea of having Amari play soccer came to her.

“So I was like ‘Wait a minute. Where are y’all going? What’s this for?’ said Washington-Aiken. “She said ‘They’re going to play soccer.’ I said ‘Right now?’ She said ‘Yeah we’re going right now.’ I said ‘Well can I sign Amari up? How much is it? Who do I need to talk to?'”

Washington-Aiken was put in touch with Ebony City Soccer, an organization that has been teaching, enriching and empowering underprivileged children through soccer in Charleston for four decades.

The teams are known as ‘Lil Peles’ because of how Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player, came up from poverty to win several trophies including the World Cup.

“If a player is unable to afford it we don’t prevent them from getting into the game. As long as they’re interested and they want to play then they can come aboard,” said Coach Vincent Ashby, the President of Ebony City Soccer.

Ebony City Soccer’s fees are usually under a hundred dollars a season compared to other local teams, whose dues can rise up to the thousands to play a year of soccer.

News 2 reached out to five other soccer clubs in Charleston to ask what it would cost a family to have one child play soccer for both a fall and spring season.

The average cost among the five clubs was $1,370 per player. However, all of the teams say that they have scholarships in place for families who cannot pay what’s on the price tag.

In most cases, the clubs that charge more to join a team play in better travel leagues with higher level competition.

Ebony City Soccer plays in a City of Charleston recreational league, but they still mean business. In November, one of the club’s boys teams won a tournament in Columbia.

“I got this phone call and they said ‘Hey! We’re the champs.’ I said ‘Congratulations y’all are making my day,'” said Coach Ashby.

Although the teams do not have all the bells and whistles of their competition, there is emphasis on the cultural enrichment for the players off of the pitch.

“We do anything like the Moja Arts Festival, Spoleto and a variety of different things to try to help educate our players,” said Coach Ashby.

As Amari puts season on top of season with the club she’s improving, but the real impact is seen off of the pitch in her mother’s eyes.

“At first she started off as this shy, sweet girl and on the soccer field you can’t be that. You have to communicate with one another. It’s aggressive and she’s come out of her shell,” said Washington-Aiken.

Amari’s role model Crystal Dunn has also inspired the family.

“To see that women are playing soccer and Black women too it’s a beautiful thing,” said Washington-Aiken.

That’s a sign that Amari has picked up on too. As she sees herself in her role models she makes no excuses as to why she cannot be like them.

“I want the world to know that you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” said Amari.