Lowcountry staffing firm to fill over 100 positions with local job fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local staffing company, Hire Dynamics, will hold a job fair to fill 120 positions with Gildan in Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

The event will take place Tuesday, December 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and cover positions including Forklift Operators, Order Pickers, Warehouse Associates, and more.

Hire Dynamics puts nearly 350 people to work each week in the Lowcountry.

The job fair will be conducted outside with safety precautions in place, including requiring everyone to wear a mask.

Job seekers can use the Hire Dynamics app Work4HD to begin their application and onboarding process and must bring a photo ID to their interview.

The event will take place at the Gildan location in Charleston at 1980 Clements Ferry Rd.

More information can be found on Hire Dynamic’s website.