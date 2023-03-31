MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Strawberry season is finally here, and what better way to celebrate than with an entire festival centered around the fruit?

The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival will take place the first two weekends in April (March 31 and April 2 and April 6-7) at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens.

Fun for the whole family is in store at the annual festival which features live entertainment, rides, contests, a petting zoo, food, and more.

A strawberry pie eating contest will be held each Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with a $100 Boone Hall prize pack up for grabs. The contest will be limited to the first 25 people to sign up on-site each day.

“We’re pretty excited to get folks out to join us here,” Event Director Ryan Neal said. “Even if they just want to come and eat their way through the festival front and back, there’s something for everyone here.”

And of course, it would not be the Strawberry Festival without fresh strawberries. Visitors will be able to hand-pick strawberries from three different fields while supplies last or purchase a pre-picked basket.

The festival will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays and from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Gates will also open at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, but guests who arrive before 3:00 p.m. can get free admission in exchange for three canned-food items per person.

The event is located on the Boone Hall Farms side of the property, and guests must use the Highway 17 entrance to get to the festival.

Click here for more information on the festival and to purchase tickets.