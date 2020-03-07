Lowcountry students compete in 34th Annual Quest Academic Competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 1,000 Lowcountry students were battling for honors at the 34th Annual Quest Academic Competition at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.

Students participated in four levels of competition: Level I-grade 6, Level II-grades 7-8, Level III-grades 9-10 and Level IV-grades 11-12.

Students earned points in team competitions in math, science and social studies, and in individual competitions including composition, public speaking and visual arts.

Special competitions were also held in automotive, computer aided design, computer programming, culinary, engineering design and construction, horticulture, medical terminology, Spanish, video/film and welding.

Overall awards were given to 12 schools.

At Level I (grade 6), Marrington Middle School of the Arts won first place, Rollings Middle School of the Arts placed second and Camp Road Middle School finished in third place.

At Level II (grades 7-8), Moutlrie Middle School took top honors, while Charleston County School of the Arts and Camp Road Middle School tied for second place.

At Level III (grades 9-10), Stratford High School claimed first place with Academic Magnet High School in second place and Wando High School in third place.

At Level IV (grades 11-12) Wando High School won first place with Ashley Ridge High School and Hanahan High School finishing in second and third places, respectively.