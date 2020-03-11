Lowcountry students compete in Quest Academic Competition

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester School Districts competed in the Quest Academic Competition at Trident Technical College on Saturday.

Over 1400 students from sixth through twelfth grade participated in team and individual events. Subjects included math, science, computer programming, engineering, medical terminology, welding, social studies, visual arts, culinary, horticulture, Spanish, and video, to name a few.

Overall awards were given to various schools at each level of the competition:

Level I (6th grade)

3rd Place – Camp Road Middle School

Level II (7th-8th grade)

Level III (9th-10th grade)

3rd Place – Wando High School

Level IV (11th-12th grade)