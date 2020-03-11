Lowcountry students compete in Quest Academic Competition

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester School Districts competed in the Quest Academic Competition at Trident Technical College on Saturday.
Over 1400 students from sixth through twelfth grade participated in team and individual events. Subjects included math, science, computer programming, engineering, medical terminology, welding, social studies, visual arts, culinary, horticulture, Spanish, and video, to name a few.
Overall awards were given to various schools at each level of the competition:
Level I (6th grade)
- 1st Place – Marrington Middle School of the Arts
- 2nd Place – Rollings Middle School of the Arts
- 3rd Place – Camp Road Middle School
Level II (7th-8th grade)
- 1st Place – Moultrie Middle School
- 2nd Place – Charleston County School of the Arts and Camp Road Middle School
Level III (9th-10th grade)
- 1st Place – Stratford High School
- 2nd Place – Academic Magnet High School
- 3rd Place – Wando High School
Level IV (11th-12th grade)
- 1st Place – Wando High School
- 2nd Place – Ashley Ridge High School
- 3rd Place – Hanahan High School