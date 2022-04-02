CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was an uplifting morning for nurses at Trident Medical Center as they read “thank you” cards sent by students across the Lowcountry.

Students from eight schools expressed their appreciation for the staff over at Trident Medical Center.

The cards were sent through a “Thank You” campaign organized by Healthcare Heroes.

“When I saw the cards from the students and read their messages it reminded me that I live and work in one of most caring communities I’ve ever lived in,” said Trident ER nurse Sara Young.

Via Trident Health

The following schools participated in the campaign:

Divine Redeemer Catholic School

Christ our King Stella Maris School

Cane Bay Middle School

Stratford High School

St. John Catholic School

Charleston Development Academy

Mason Prep School

Bishop England High School

“It’s nice to be remembered considering all that’s happened in the last two years,” said trauma nurse Holly Loh, RN.

In total, the hospital system cared for over 300,000 patients last year, according to a release.

Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center were recently recognized among the 250 Best Hospitals in America and also received the Patient Safety Excellence Award for 2022.