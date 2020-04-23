Lowcountry teachers react to school being canceled for remainder of academic year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina schools are officially canceled for the rest of the school year, after an announcement made by Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman on Wednesday morning.

Teachers have been outspoken on social media about the decision, and while some say they saw it coming, they are still upset for themselves and students.

Jenay Martell teaches eleventh and twelfth grade at Wando High School and she says she feels the worst for the seniors who are losing out on milestones and memories. “I feel like students are pretty upset they are missing prom, and banquets that they would be having in the Spring, with different sports, and just that overall senior experience.”

Jenay Martell, Wando High School Teacher

Martell says that although students may be missing out on the events, they are not missing out on any learning. While students may not be physically returning to the classroom, teachers are still making sure they get the education they deserve, even if it is more difficult.

“Honestly, I am sad I won’t get to see my kids for the rest of the year, and it has been pretty hard to replicate the classroom experience online.”

Jenay Martell, Wando High School Teacher

Despite the difficulties, Martell is confident that her students will be ready in the fall.

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, agrees.

“We can catch them up, we may need a few extra days of instruction, but I believe our children will survive this.” Molly Spearman, State Superintendent of Education

Some schools will be making up things like graduation for seniors at later dates.

