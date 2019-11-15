Lowcountry toddler and ‘Everyday Hero’ now on transplant list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry toddler is now on the transplant list.

We featured Hampton McDevitt and his mom Jessica as Everyday Heroes back in May.

Jessica sent News 2’s Octavia Mitchell a message Thursday morning saying they are officially willing to offer Hampton a transplant.

Now, the family is moving to Boston for the transplant.

Before now, Hampton was not even a candidate.

He was born with a congenital heart defect and now has half a heart and half of one lung.

Prayers for Hampton and the McDevitt family.