SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Millions of people are under flood alerts in California as severe winter storms hammer communities across the state, and one Lowcountry man is boarding a flight to help with the aftermath.

Mike Scott of Summerville said he has volunteered with the American Red Cross for about two and a half years in his retirement.

He has helped with a variety of disasters, including wildfires in California, tornadoes in Kentucky and Hurricane Ian right here in the Lowcountry.

Tuesday, he will arrive at a Red Cross headquarters in California to help build shelters for those impacted by heavy rain and snow, dangerous flooding, power outages and mudslides brought on by the winter storms.

“It’s very fulfilling when you can help people who have really been in a jam, and you can help them solve some of the problems that seem insurmountable at first for them,” Scott said.

Scott said he expects the most challenging part will be setting up shelters on short notice, and working on operations at Red Cross facilities, which include feeding, lodging and providing supplies.

While at the airport waiting to board his flight in Dallas Tuesday morning, Scott told News 2 the most rewarding part of volunteering is helping people who “don’t know where to turn,” and connecting them with the local resources they need.

Click here to learn more about the American Red Cross’ South Carolina Region.