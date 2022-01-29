Lowcountry wakes up to snow flurries early Saturday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry woke up to snow flurries early Saturday morning.

Rain associated with the backside of a nor’easter, mostly impacting the northeast, transitioned to periods of snow across parts of South Carolina after midnight Saturday.

Pup enjoys snow flurries on Sullivan’s Island (via Frank Albany)

In the Lowcountry, the rain changed over to snow showers for many after 3:00 a.m., with areas in Berkeley County reporting the first flakes.

News 2 began receiving reports of steadier snowfall in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Summerville, Isle of Palms, and Hanahan around 4:00 a.m. through about 10:00 a.m.

With the exception of some areas in upper Berkeley County, the snow did not accumulate for most. Based on snow totals from the National Weather Service, the highest accumulating snow was reported in St. Stephen with 0.4 inches.

Even a group of youngsters took advantage of the snowfall. They were seen playing a game of flag football with the Daniel Island Recreation League on Saturday morning. (watch video)

The highest snow total in the state was recorded in the town of Jefferson, which is located in western Chesterfield County.

This was the third consecutive weekend South Carolina experienced winter weather. It did not create any widespread icing concerns in the Lowcountry.