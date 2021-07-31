Lowcountry cheers on Olympian Raven Saunders as she earns a silver medal in Women’s shotput finals

UPDATE: Charleston’s own Raven Saunders will bring home a silver medal in the Women’s shot put final.

Saunders threw 19.79 M in the final throw, just behind China’s L.J. Gong who threw an impressive 20.58 m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry rallied behind Olympian and Charleston native Raven Saunders Saturday, as she competed in the women’s shot put finals.

RAVEN GOES FOR THE GOLD…. a look at the cheers from Charleston as Raven Saunders is set to throw in the finals at the 2020 games in Tokyo. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/GxBC7HKEip — Amaris L. Jenkins (@AmarisJenkinsTV) August 1, 2021

Watch party for Raven Saunders

Saunders qualified for the event Friday, coming in first in Group B and third overall.

The Burke High School graduate received support from leaders like Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, former teachers and coaches, family, friends, and fans as she competed in the qualifying and final rounds.

Saunders seemed to feel the love from halfway across the world, shouting out her hometown after advancing to the final round.

This is Saunders’ second time competing in the Olympics. She threw for Team USA in Rio, setting a personal best of 19.96 meters (just over 65 feet) and finishing fifth.