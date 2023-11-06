SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- One Lowcountry woman got a surprise when she recently cashed in a winning Powerball ticket.

The winner said she does not play the lottery often but decided to purchase a quick pick Powerball ticket at the Quick Food Mart on Highway 17A in Summerville for the Sept. 30 drawing.

After the drawing, she scanned the ticket to see if she won anything and received a message that said to “Claim at Lottery,” according to officials.

“I thought maybe I won $10,000 at the most, but I didn’t know,” she said.

But, it turns out the ticket was worth ten times that amount.

“I started crying,” she said, when she learned it was a $100,000 winner. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought something like that would have happened to me.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 913,129 to claim the prize.

Quick Food Mart received a $1,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.