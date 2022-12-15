GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family.

The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize.

But, she asked her son and sister-in-law to recount the words just to be sure.

“I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” she told South Carolina Education lottery officials. “I’d never won anything big before.”

Officials said the woman used some of her winnings to purchase a new car and the rest she donated to her church and charity.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big T’s on Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek which received a $1,000 commission.

The odds of winning $100,000 on the crossword game are 1 in 600,000.