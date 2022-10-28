NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- What should have been a routine shopping trip turned into the surprise of a lifetime for one Lowcountry woman.

The woman was on her way to Walmart when she decided to stop by the Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston and purchase a $10 ticket.

She scratched off the six-figure win and immediately ran home to get her husband.

“He thought I was lying,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “He had the ticket in his hand and still couldn’t believe it.”

It did not sink in the for the couple until they left the Columbia Claims Center with a check for $207,000 in their hand.

“It was an amazing day,” the winner said.

The odds of winning $300,000 in the Cash Bonanza game are 1 in 900,000.

Krishna Indian & American Groceries received a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.