A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- A spur-of-the-moment decision led to a six-figure win for one lucky lottery player in the Lowcountry.

The woman purchased a ticket from the S&R Plus store on Highway 162 in Hollywood and scratched off the top prize of $300,000.

“I’m not a lottery player,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But I saw the tickets in the store and thought of my dad who plays the Lottery. So, I tried one. And boom, there it was.”

She added that the win made her feel like a “kid in a candy store” and that she’ll keep playing the lottery from now on.

“It gives me a fresh start,” she said. “I’ll play again.”

The odds of winning $300,000 in the Bonus Scratch game are 1 in 960,000. Four top prizes still remain, according to officials.

The store received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.