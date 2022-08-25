CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player is not keeping all the cash for herself after scratching off a winning ticket.

Instead, the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans to share the $30,000 prize with her grandparents.

“My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.

Her grandfather, on the other hand, did not doubt the win as an avid lottery player himself. He was with his granddaughter when she purchased the $2 ‘Wild Win!’ ticket at Reid Street Market in downtown Charleston.

“Wow!,” grandpa said.

After helping out her grandparents, the winner said she plans to put the rest of the money toward her education.

Reid Street Market received a $300 commission for selling the claimed ticket.