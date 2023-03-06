CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman netted a six-figure prize after her husband urged her to finish scratching off a recently purchased lottery ticket.

The woman stopped by the Circle K gas station on East Bay Street to buy a drink and a lottery ticket and did not scratch off the prize amount at first, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

But after she told her husband it was a winner, he requested she keeps scratching. When she did, a $500,000 prize was revealed.

The woman told lottery officials that she initially thought the prize was not real.

“It still feels surreal,” she said, adding that the couple plans to save the money for their retirement.

The odds of winning the top prize in the Multiplier Money game are 1 in 660,000. According to lottery officials, there are still two top prizes remaining.

Circle K received a $5,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.