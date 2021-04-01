Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Woman’ to be revealed Friday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will soon reveal the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Woman’ during a special airing of News 2 Today on Friday.

For weeks back in December, members of the community were invited nominate women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for others – not just one day or month, but day-in and day-out – to be considered for our Remarkable Women initiative.

All essay submissions were judged and ranked by a special panel leading to our four finalists.

You will have the chance to meet these four women during a special airing of News 2 Today, live from aboard the U.S.S Yorktown at Patriots Point Maritime Museum before one woman is named the Lowcountry’s Woman of the Year. They will receive a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice.

Last year, Nanci Steadman Shipman, founder of Wakeup Carolina, a foundation that provides hope in recovery, received the special honor of being named the Lowcountry’s Woman of the Year.

News 2’s Remarkable Women ceremony – March 6th, 2020

Shipman said it was the loss of her son, Creighton, that inspired Shipman to create Wakeup Carolina and Creighton’s House, a safe place for those in the Lowcountry to address their substance misuse and receive support.

All women who were nominated for this special project had remarkable stories, much like Shipman. Among this year’s finalists, you’ll meet Ragina Scott Saunders, a James Island native who has been serving up healthy and delicious free food for those in need; Dr. Romina Ilic, a physician who is using her skill and passion to protect and serve her patients every day – especially amid the pandemic; Pat Walker, a Lowcountry woman who has been working for years to ensure hundreds of people don’t have to fear over where their next meal will come from; and finally, Lt. Col. Pamela Brown, a groundbreaking leader who helped execute a plan to keep Citadel Cadet’s safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

You can read more about them by clicking on their profile below.

Ragina Scott Saunders North Charleston A James Island native is serving up healthy and delicious free food, and a full helping of hope. Read More… Dr. Romina Ilic Charleston Meet a physician who uses her skill and passion to protect and serve her patients every day. Read More… Pat Walker North Charleston Meet a Lowcountry woman working to ensure hundreds of thousands of people don’t have to fear over where their next meal will come from. Read More… Lt. Col. Pamela Barton Charleston Meet a groundbreaking leader who helped execute a plan to keep Citadel Cadets safe during the COVID-19 crisis. Read More…

Our special coverage begins at 4:00 a.m. on News 2 Today leading into the six o’clock hour. You can also stream the event live at counton2.com.