Lowes Foods opening in West Ashley on site of former Bi-Lo

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowes Foods will be opening in West Ashley Thursday on the site of former Bi-Lo on Bees Ferry Rd.

Alex Lee, parent company of Lowes Foods, purchased the grocery stores in September 2020 for extensive renovations.

The store will be located at 3125 Bees Ferry Rd. in West Ashley and the unveiling will be Thursday, August 12 at 5:00 p.m.

“We are excited about the re-opening of these stores and presenting a full Lowes Foods experience to our guests,” said Tim Lowe, President of Lowes Foods. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we went through that awkward transition phase. I think the final result will be well worth the wait, and we hope everyone will stop by and see the changes.”

Lowes Foods has two other stores in the Charleston area, one in Mount Pleasant and one in Summerville.