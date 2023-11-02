CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -The 5th annual LOWVELO bike ride by the Medical University of South Carolina will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The purpose of the ride event is to raise money to support the eradication of cancer. Since 2019, LOWVELO has raised more than $1.7 million for cancer research at Hollings Cancer Center, in addition to supporting multiple fellowships and projects.

The weekend begins on Friday, Nov. 3 with a packet pick-up party at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston. Everyone at the pick-up party will enjoy live music, games, vendors and a dinner from Hamby Catering.

There are five separate routes that participants can choose from, which are a 10, 20-, 23-, 50-, and 80-mile ride. The 23-, 50- and 80-mile rides kick off at 7:30 a.m., while the two shorter rides kick off at 9 a.m.

The 23-, 50-, and 80-mile rides will begin at Brittlebank Park downtown and travel through Charleston, up and over the Ravenel Bridge, and out to Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. The two longest routes will extend the ride into the Francis Marion Forest and loop back, finishing at Isle of Palms.

All routes will finish at Isle of Palms, where a celebration will occur to celebrate cancer survivors and those who lost their lives to the disease.

“Cancer touches everyone in some way. And this event is an opportunity for us to celebrate the advances we’re making and support research that will provide tomorrow’s cures as well,” said Hollings director Raymond N. DuBois, M.D., Ph.D. “It’s so fun every year to see the excitement of the people who support us. It inspires us to work harder.”

If you would like to register for the event, visit https://lowvelo.org/