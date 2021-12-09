Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette to visit Summerville High School’s Career and Tech Education Center

FILE – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, in an April 23, 2020 file photo, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 but is recovering in isolation with her family at home, officials said. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will visit Summerville High School on Thursday.

Dorchester District 2 announced Tuesday she will tour the school’s Career and Technical Education Center along with district officials, school board members, and representatives from area businesses and local economic development leaders.

Together, they will look at the innovative center that houses the advanced manufacturing program, engineering, mechatronics, biomedical sciences, and audio-video technology and communication, according to DD2 leaders.

The center opened its doors to students in late summer 2019.