Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette to visit Summerville High School’s Career and Tech Education Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will visit Summerville High School on Thursday.
Dorchester District 2 announced Tuesday she will tour the school’s Career and Technical Education Center along with district officials, school board members, and representatives from area businesses and local economic development leaders.
Together, they will look at the innovative center that houses the advanced manufacturing program, engineering, mechatronics, biomedical sciences, and audio-video technology and communication, according to DD2 leaders.
The center opened its doors to students in late summer 2019.