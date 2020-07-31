Lt. Governor Pamela Evette tours Charleston companies aiding in COVID-19 fight

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette toured the Lowcountry Friday visiting Charleston businesses that are finding ways to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

From hand sanitizer to COVID- 19 testing, Charleston businesses are switching operations to help aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Vikor Scientific, a full molecular diagnostic lab is running COVID-19 testing. Co-founder Scotty Branch says Vikor began testing in the middle of March and has a turn around time of 24 hours.

“Obviously with the anxiety that’s built around COVID and the need for increased testing, we feel like we’re in a great position to serve the state of South Carolina,” Branch stated.

At Vikor Scientific they test 7,000 – 8,000 swabs a day.

“Charleston is doing a great job and you know and it definitely is being looked at on a world stage. I had the honor of being at the National Life Science Conference just a year ago and everybody was focused on Charleston from our ports to MUSC.” Pamela Evette, South Carolina Lt. Governor

Life Industries is known for making boat sealant but began producing non-alcoholic hand sanitizer mid-March.

They have shipped more than 100,000 bottles of sanitizer to agencies like SLED and correctional facilities.

“Well you know I think it’s the one thing that really made us shine through all of the darkness of COVID-19. What our companies did to turn around and pitch in and help,” Evette mentioned.











Vikor Scientific