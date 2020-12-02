Lucky number 7-7-7! Thousands of SC lottery players celebrate triple 7s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Check your tickets! State lottery officials say a Wednesday afternoon Pick 3 drawing produced thousands of winners in South Carolina.

Depending on how much they paid for the ticket, players who picked 7-7-7 took home either $150 or $500 per play, with 1 in 1,000 odds of winning.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said on Wednesday the total Pick 3 prize playout eclipsed $2.5 million for Wednesday’s midday drawing with 10,347 total winning plays purchased.

“The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence, with this drawing producing 20 times the number of winners compared to the previous day’s draw,” lottery officials said in a news release.

It marks the eleventh time 7-7-7 has been drawn by the Lottery. The last time that combination was played was back in October of last year.

Winning Pick 3 tickets worth up to $500 can be cashed at lottery retailers statewide. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim their prizes.

Officials say winners should always sign the back of their ticket first to safeguard their prize.