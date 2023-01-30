DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music star Luke Bryan will head to the Lowcountry as part of his tour, “Country on Tour,” this fall.

Bryan, along with special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock, are set to perform at Credit One Stadium on Saturday, October 28.

Tickets for the Daniel Island concert will go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday.

The tour will kick off in Syracuse, New York on June 15 following a multi-week stint in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bryan will also perform in Savannah, Georgia on October 6, followed by two stops in North Carolina – Charlotte and Raleigh – prior to his stop in the Charleston area.