NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country superstar Luke Combs will bring his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour to North Charleston this fall.

Combs will play two nights – October 14 and 15 – at the North Charleston Coliseum along with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

The tour comes as Combs prepares to launch his new album, ‘Growin’ Up,’ on June 24.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year,” said Combs. “It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 4:00 p.m., with general ticket sales beginning Friday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m.