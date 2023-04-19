CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry stargazers are in for quite the show as the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak this weekend.

According to NASA, the Lyrid meteor shower runs annually from April 16 through April 25. This year, the shower will peak over Charleston on Saturday, April 22 around 10:30 p.m. and stretch into early Sunday morning.

Experts say that while the meteors do not tend to leave long dust trails behind them, viewers can often spot the bright flash known as a “fireball.” The shower produces an average of 20 meteors per hour during its peak.

Lyrids don’t tend to leave long, glowing dust trains behind them as they streak through the Earth’s atmosphere, but they can produce the occasional bright flash called a fireball.

The Lyrid stream is produced by dust particles left behind by Comet C-1861 G1 Thatcher, which was discovered on April 5, 1861.

While a chance of rain is possible, the less than 10% illuminated waxing crescent moon should make for good viewing conditions, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence said.

For optimal viewing, astronomers recommend finding a dark spot, giving your eyes between 30 and 45 minutes to adjust to the dark, and lying flat on your back.

While meteors can and will appear anywhere in the sky, this shower radiates from the constellation Lrya.

If you capture any pictures or videos of the Lyrid meteor shower, send them to @livlawrencewx or @SophieBramsWCBD on Twitter!