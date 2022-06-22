MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant police are reminding people to lock their vehicles after a slew of car break-ins Monday night.

“Our officers received a call in the Toler’s Cove neighborhood,” Mount Pleasant Police Department’s public information officer Don Calabrese said, “which is off of Ben Sawyer Boulevard, for a suspicious person. They found the person and started their investigation to see what was going on, and it was determined that he had broken into five vehicles that were presumed to be unsecured in the area.”

Police say people leaving their cars unlocked is a habit that needs to be broken.

“We always are seeing vehicles being left unlocked and items being stolen out of them,” Calabrese said. “We’re even seeing stolen motor vehicles and stolen golf carts from being left unsecured and keys in it.”

Officials have reported 18 car break-ins so far in June. Sixteen of those were unlocked vehicles.

“Very rarely do we see a forced-entry car break-in,” Calabrese said. “Almost every time it’s that vehicle being left unsecured, so that’s really why we’re trying to get that message out to lock your car doors.”

No guns were stolen from the vehicles at Toler’s Cove, but Mount Pleasant police say people leaving firearms in unlocked cars is a major issue here in the Lowcountry.

“Unfortunately,” Calabrese said, “we do see that a lot. People leaving firearms in unsecured vehicles. Fortunately, in this case, there were not any items in there like that in there.”

Police, with a straightforward message for community members.

“Please remove your valuables,” he said, “lock your car doors at night and call us if there’s any suspicious activity.”

Mount Pleasant police say most of the car break-ins that are reported throughout the year are a result of cars being left unlocked.