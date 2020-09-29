Madra Rua Irish Pub reopens in Park Circle after February 2019 fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular pub in North Charleston’s Park Circle has finally reopened.

Madra Rua Irish Pub was forced to close its location on East Montague Avenue after it was heavily damaged during a fire in February 2019.

“Hey Madra Family, it is starting to look like home again. We don’t have a set date for our opening in 2020, but we are making progress,” the pub said in a Facebook post earlier this year.

After months of renovations, the popular pub is back in action and reopened to customers on Tuesday.

“We are back! The first official day! Stop in for a pint and lunch. We are still following all mask restrictions and social distancing.”

The refurbished restaurant now includes a refreshed side patio area with an outdoor bar.