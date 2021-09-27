Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded near Ridgeville, SC

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Ridgeville Monday afternoon.

It was later upgraded to a 2.8 quake.

According to the USGS, the small earthquake struck just before 12:50 p.m. about 9 miles NNE of Ridgeville.

Residents who live in Summerville, Sangaree and surrounding areas tell News 2 they felt the quake. “Our whole neighborhood heard a boom and our houses actually shook,” said one viewer.

A low-end earthquake was reported near Centerville last month and two small quakes registered near Ladson back in July.

Low-end earthquakes are not uncommon in the area, according to USGS researchers.

