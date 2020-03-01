Maintenance may impact WCBD’s over-the-air signal on Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction at WCBD’s transmitter site may impact our over-the-air signal on Sunday.

Engineers tell us crews will be shutting down the transmitter for several hours Sunday morning for the safety of tower crews working at the site in Awendaw.

The shutdown will not interrupt our service with cable carriers and DirecTV. We should return to normal later on Sunday

Some viewers, however, have noticed issued with WCBD’s signal on DirecTV. That is not due to tower work. You should contact DirecTV if you are unable to receive our signal.