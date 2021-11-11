Major restoration project begins at Boone Hall plantation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A major restoration project at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens has kicked off.

Mt. Pleasant based contractor, SouthCon Building Group is overseeing the project. In addition to restoring Boone Hall’s existing two-story cotton gin, 3,000 square feet of support space is being added to house a warming kitchen, restrooms, and include an ADA-compliant elevator.

“It’s exciting to be part of a project that means so much to our local community, yet also has broader, national implications. We are honored that Boone Hall Plantation chose our team to help preserve its 300-plus years of history for generations to come,” Chris Spach, President of SouthCon Building Group said.

The entire project is expected to take 14 months and its anticipated completion date is November 2022.