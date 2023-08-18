CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A freshman at Bishop England High School, who has been battling brain cancer, was granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation this week.

River Putnam underwent a significant battle with brain cancer for several years and has since been deemed in remission, according to the high school’s chief of staff, Lauren Sims.

The freshman’s wish was delayed for the past four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other struggles associated with his illness.

But in a surprise ceremony at the high school on Thursday, the Make-A-Wish team granted his wish to meet YouTube prankster Baylen Levine. The entire student body was in attendance for the surprise.

“There weren’t many dry eyes in the crowd as the students all cheered,” said Sims.

Bishop England High School Bishop England High School

Putnam and his family were then flown to Orlando, Florida where they will attend Baylen’s show Friday night as VIP guests with backstage passes. The family will also enjoy a weekend at Universal’s theme parks in Orlando.