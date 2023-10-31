PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Waccamaw Library is hosting a Making and Crafting fair on Nov. 3 – 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will host a crafting show and tell, a dungeon-building competition, laser cutting and engraving, mold making and casting, an introduction to 3D printing, holiday card making, and much more.

All age groups are invited to attend, and the library says they hope to inspire people to pick up new hobbies and help crafters connect with each other.

“We’ve got a lot of maker resources here at the library and a variety of crafting experience,” Dennis said. “We also know there are quite a few handcrafters here in the area – we’ve got a knitting club that meets at the library and other folks like that. So, we thought it would be neat if we could sort of showcase what we have and help other crafters and makers connect. Plus, we’ve got this laser here, and we want people to know about it.”